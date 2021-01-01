Mira Turtleneck Viscose Bodysuit - 2 - Also in: 0, 1, 3

Our turtleneck bodysuit was designed to be comfortable and completely seamless when worn with body-hugging pants or skirts. The upper part is sweater knit made of viscose yarn from one of the most renown mills in Italy. Fine stitch details and beautiful finishing are used throughout for a luxurious and elevated outcome. The yarn is biodegradable, and ours is certified by the Forest Stewardship Council to come from renewable resources. The panty portion is made of an anti-wicking jersey that prevents sweating and has laser-cut leg openings and snap-closures at the front. The boy-cut panty style keeps everything in place when sitting, standing or walking for added comfort and lasting wear. We are sure you will discover endless styling options and this piece will become a favorite staple. Upper content: 96% Viscose + 4% Polyester Panty content: 73% Nylon + 27% Elastane Easy care instructions: - Wash inside out; hand-wash machine cycle with cold water and like colors - Tumble dry on delicate, no heat or lay flat to air dry; use cold iron if necessary Made in Romania of Italian yarn