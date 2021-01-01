Sally Hansen Miracle Gel Nail Color Polish Mauve-Olous, 0.5 oz

Achieve professional-looking results from the comfort of your home with Sally Hansen Miracle Gel. It's made of high-quality ingredients that provide long-lasting coverage that's chip-resistant. This long-lasting nail gel is easy to apply and requires no UV lamp to dry perfectly. Simply use the included applicator brush and apply even strokes onto clean, dry nails. Sally Hansen Miracle Gel comes in a wide range of colors to match your wardrobe and your mood. It's available in a convenient 0.50 fl oz bottle.