Pantene Miracle Rescue Shot Treatment Pack, 4 count, 2 oz

Learn the secret behind “Pantene hair.” Pantene Miracle Intense Rescue Shots deliver the nourishing power of our intensive and most concentrated Pantene Pro-V formula. These Intense Rescue Shots dry hair treatments help deeply repair signs of hair damage (like split ends), transforming even the most damaged and dry hair into Pantene hair: visibly healthier, shinier and stronger. Include them as part of your regular hair care routine. Includes four Intense Rescue Shots ampoules to treat dry, damaged hair and split ends. *strength against damage vs. non-conditioning shampoo