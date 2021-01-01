Miracle Tea Recovery Creme, 1.5 Oz

Smoothes Nourishes Firms Comprehensive Skin Stress Recovery Formulated with Kombucha, a.k.a. "miracle tea" in Indonesia, our Miracle Tea Recovery Creme boasts added skin-loving ingredients like Vitamin C, Ginger and a plant-based Retinol-Alternative. Not only does this treatment deeply hydrate, smooth and firm skin, it also boosts skin\'s recovery from environmental stress especially at night while you sleep. Formulated for sensitive skin that is dry and very dry. The unique plant-based retinol alternative works just like retinol to smooth, brighten and firm skin, but without the typical side effects like redness or peeling. And because unlike retinol, it does not make skin more sensitive to sunlight, this cream can be used safely during the day and at night. Kombucha is rich in soothing B-Vitamins and naturally occurring AHAs lactic and magic acid, which gently exfoliate and reveal smoother, fresher looking skin. We use a stabilized, long-release form of antioxidant superhero Vitamin C that is not only highly effective in brightening and strengthening skin, but has also been shown to stay effective on the skin for much longer than regular Vitamin C (ascorbic acid).