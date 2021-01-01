Aussie Miracle Waves Anti-Frizz Hemp Paraben-Free Shampoo - 12.1 fl oz

We've heard you and your waves have been on the hunt for a shampoo formulated just for your gorgeous texture, which is why we created Aussie Miracle Waves Anti-Frizz Hemp Shampoo. It treats your waves with respect. Crafted with Kakadu plum and Australian hemp seed extract, it protects, hydrates, and contours your waves. Plus, the yummy scents of bergamot, apple, and plum revive your senses. Set yourself up for hair success when you start your routine with a good, texture-perfecting base. This one's a must-have for all your frizz-controlling needs - plus, it gives you soft, manageable hair that you won't be able to keep your fingers out of. And yes, there will be tons of bounce. Who could ask for more? You? OK. How about the fact that this shampoo is certified PETA Cruelty-Free and paraben-free? It's not too good to be true.