From the Mirage Collection. Lined with shimmering diamond pav and four precious aquamarine gems, the gentle curves of this glamorous ring are reminiscent of the exotic beauty of Brazil. Diamonds, 0.35 tcw Diamond color: GH Diamond clarity: VS Aquamarine 18K white gold Imported SIZE Width, about 0.75". Fine Jewelry - Fine Designer Jewelry C > Hueb > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Hueb. Color: White Gold. Size: 7.