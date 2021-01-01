MirrOlure MirrOdine Suspending Twitchbait, 9/16 OZ., Broken Glass Black/Gold

The MirrOlure ® MirrOdine ® Twitchbait showcases a wide body profile and a realistic baitfish pattern that produces striking results. MirrOdine ® twitchbaits feature bright, reflective, luminescent inserts, rattles and natural 3D eyes to replicate a real appearance. Using the twitch technique, the MirrOdine ® darts from side-to-side to imitate an injured baitfish driving trout, redfish, snook, tarpon and striped bass crazy. FEATURES: Designed for saltwater use Wide body profile, realistic baitfish pattern for more strike results Bright, reflective, luminescent inserts, rattles and natural 3D eyes enhances realistic appearance Twitch technique causes dart from side-to-side action for injured baitfish appearance Extra strong hooks Attracts trout, redfish, snook, tarpon and striped bass Buoyancy: Suspending Diving Depth: 24”+ Sound: Rattle Treble Hooks: 2 Model: 17MR