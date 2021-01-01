NBD Mirrorball Mini Skirt in Nude. - size L (also in M, S, XL, XS) NBD Mirrorball Mini Skirt in Nude. - size L (also in M, S, XL, XS) Self: 96% poly 4% elastaneLining: 97% poly 3% elastane. Made in China. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Hidden side zipper closure. Wrap around waist strap with tie closure. Side cut-outItem not sold as a set. Skirt measure approx 13.75 in length. NBDR-WQ253. ACQ203 U21. For the girl who's the life of the party. For the girl who's always up for a glass of champagne. For the girl who likes to keep her closet as filled with as her social calendar, there's NBD. The young-at-heart line features dresses that every it girl covets and pieces that are sexy, flirty, fun and now.