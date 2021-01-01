Camila Coelho Mischa Mini Dress in Baby Blue. - size XXS (also in L, M, S, XL, XS) Camila Coelho Mischa Mini Dress in Baby Blue. - size XXS (also in L, M, S, XL, XS) 49% poly 48% rayon 3% spandex. Unlined. Pull-on styling. Faux front button closure. Surplice front. Stretch ribbed fabric. Made in USA. COEL-WD130. CCD310 S21. Camila Coelho's namesake collection is as bright as the Brazilian sun. The beauty and fashion entrepreneur wanted to create a label that reflects her roots: she was born in Brazil, and lived there until she moved to the States at fourteen. With bold palettes and sexy matching sets, her pieces evoke the feeling of lingering over a caipirinha in Fernando de Noronha or dancing in the colorful streets of Salvador. It's an elevated line for all the girls out there who dream big. More than anything, the Camila Coelho Collection empowers women to be both strong and glamorous; to take on the world in vibrant style, and have fun doing so.