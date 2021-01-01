Free People Miscommunication Vegan Romper in Black. - size S (also in M, XS) Free People Miscommunication Vegan Romper in Black. - size S (also in M, XS) Self 1: 100% polySelf 2: 100% viscose. Made in China. Machine wash. Front zipper with snap button closure. Detachable waist tie. Faux breast slip pocketSide seam and back slip pockets. Cuffed hemFaux leather fabric. FREE-WR167. OB1371629. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.