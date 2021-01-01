Mist Carson Mini-Hobo

Meet the Vera Bradley Carson Mini Hobo Crossbody in the color "Mist"! Fill it to the brim with all of your favorite things. This roomy, versatile, and trustworthy bucket bag is roomier than it looks! The diamond quilted metallic microfiber is extremely lightweight and folds flat for packing. You can even wear it with your most elegant outfits! Exterior features one side zip pocket perfect for phone or keys. Interior features one zip, one charger and two slip pockets. Zip closure and silver tone hardware. Vegan leather strap and signature detail on front. Find other Vera Bradley bags and accessories by clicking on "Mimi's Gift Gallery" on this page. Dimensions: 9" wide x 9" high x 4 ¾" deep with 56" vegan leather removable, adjustable strap.