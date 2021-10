Developed by award-winning hair stylist Vernon François, this hydrating 'Water Mist' is infused with a nourishing blend of amino acids to repair and strengthen your hair. A few spritzes before styling will not only make your locks easier to tame, but infuse them with a subtle aroma of grapefruit and ginseng, too. - Suitable for all hair types, even color-treated - Free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, gluten, DEA and dye - Cruelty-free