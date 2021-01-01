Mistakes Help Us Grow Positive Teacher Growth Mindset T-Shirt

Growth mindset tee with the text "Mistakes Make Us Grow" positive affirmation top for teachers & kids. This cute positive mindset design with bright colors for the teacher, educator or kids that likes to be a bucket filler & enjoys positive quotes. Mistakes make us grow, growth mindset matching group tee great for the positive class or group, the educators and teachers, showing they enjoy positive affirmations and understand that mistakes help us grow and we grow stronger from them. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem