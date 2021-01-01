Mistakes Help Us Grow Teacher Student Positive Inspiration Premium T-Shirt

Mistakes Help Us Grow T-Shirt with Positive Inspirational Quote for Positive Mindset for Teachers and Students that strive for personal and professional growth. Perfect to Motivate your Classroom with cute kawaii design. Grab this great kawaii plant design shirt for World Teacher Day, End Of School shirt for Teacher or at the start of the school year to motivate your students in Preschool, High School, Elementary School, College and University. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.