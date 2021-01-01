MAJORELLE Mistwood Dress in White. - size XL (also in M, L) MAJORELLE Mistwood Dress in White. - size XL (also in M, L) Self: 100% cottonLining: 100% rayon. Hand wash cold. Fully lined. Wrap around front with tie closure. Eyelet lace fabric. Ruffled trim. MALR-WD279. MJD127 S18. Named after the Jardin du Majorelle located in Marrakech, Majorelle borrows its namesake label from a garden that was a 40-year old labor of love by artist Jacque Majorelle. Former head designer and creative director of Style Stalker and The Jetset Diaries, Rachel Zeilic offers up a romantic escape driven by a sense of wanderlust and effortless appeal. Based in Los Angeles, the label is wistful and romantic, while still remaining sexy and modern perfectly blending elegant dressing for the luxe-bohemian dreamer who loves to travel the world.