Merlette Mita Empire Waist Blouse

Tiered top with pleats that taper from the shoulder on the sleeve and release into a full balloon sleeve, finished with a button cuff. The V-neck at the front and the back features self-ties at the back. V-neck Long sleeves V-back with tie Cotton Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Loose top About 24" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > Merlette > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Merlette. Color: Shocking Pink. Size: Medium.