John Varvatos Mitchell Zip Boot

The Mitchell Zip Boot has a versatile and classic silhouette, perfected and polished for today's refined guy. Flexible suede leather upper. Inside zipper closure. Round toe Chelsea boot. Leather lined with generous insole padding. Leather lined with generous insole padding. Wood-stacked heel. Synthetic sole. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 1 lb 2.7 oz Circumference: 11 1 4 in Shaft: 6 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 9, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.