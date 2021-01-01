REDValentino Mix Media Topper Coat

This heavyweight jacket crafted of a virgin wool-blend is tailored to perfection, featuring large notch lapels matched with storm cuffs and water-resistant panels at sleeves. Notch lapels Long sleeves Storm cuffs Front button closure Front welt pockets Zip pocket at sleeve Rib-knit trim 80% virgin wool/20%polyamide Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 45" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Modern Collections - Red Valentino > Redvalentino > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. REDValentino. Color: Abisso Nero. Size: 8.