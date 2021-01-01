Tory Burch Mixed Floral Strappy-Back Midi Dress

A pretty floral dress featuring a strappy back and elegant mid-length silhouette. Squareneck Tie-back spaghetti straps Body/lining: Polyester Imported SIZE & FIT About 35.5" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4 ABOUT THE BRAND Since debuting her brand in 2004, New York-based designer Tory Burch has made an impact on the fashion world with her handbags and shoes, and playful-yet-polished clothing. Today, Burch remains inspired by color and travel, with her vibrant collections bursting with prints, and her instantly recognizable double-T logo drawing from Moroccan architecture. Modern Collections - Tory Burch > Tory Burch > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Tory Burch. Color: Carmel Mixed Floral. Size: 14.