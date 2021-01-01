Comme des Gar ons Mixed Gauze Blazer

Cotton blazer with tonal stitching at bodice and contrast wool and gauze at sleeves. Notch collar Long sleeves Chest welt pocket Button front Waist flap pockets Back slit Round hem Contrast: 100% wool Lining: 100% cupro 100% cotton Dry clean Made in Japan SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size 4. Advanced Designer - Designer Collections > Comme Des Gar ons > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Comme des Gar ons. Color: Off White X White. Size: 2.