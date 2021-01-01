Mixed Geometric Shape Semi-Precious Stud Earring Set 8pc - Universal Thread , Gold/Grey

Get a pair for every day of the week and then some with the Mixed Geometric Shape Semiprecious Earring Set 8 pairs from Universal Thread™. Set on post hardware with bullet clutch backs for secure and comfortable wear, this 8-pair earring set is fashioned with a worn, gold-tone finish that coordinates effortlessly with your existing jewelry. A variety of geometric shapes let you choose what moves you any day of the week, while semiprecious stone accents bring a touch of natural beauty for a pretty look you'll adore. Color: gold/stone. Gender: female. Age Group: adult.