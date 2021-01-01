Mixed-Houndstooth-Oblong-Scarf

Give your everyday wardrobe a comfy, stylish update with this buffalo plaid scarf. This scarf is constructed from a luxuriously soft fabric in a buffalo plaid pattern for a touch of sophistication. The oblong scarf comes with a subtle frayed finish on the hem for a more casual feel and can be worn in various ways for versatile styling options. Just wrap it around your neck or style it loosely draped over your shoulders to accessorize your outfits when the weather starts to chill. Material/s: 100% PolyesterMeasurement/s: 24" X 78"*The precise color of the clothing may vary depending on the monitor settings and lighting conditions.