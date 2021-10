Our Mixed Material Jogger is a versatile pair that can be worn with activewear or to anchor casual tailoring. Made from water-repellent, technical nylon with a crinkled surface and a subtle metallic finish, it features a cotton waistband with drawstring ties for contrast. The Mixed Material Crinkle Nylon Jogger pairs well with the Waffle Knit Bralette and the Brushed Back Terry Crew.