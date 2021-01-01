A touch of shimmer in a feminine silhouette, the slimming BCBGMAXAZRIA Mixed Media Ponte Faux Leather Leggings are about to be your new weekend go-to. Pull-on style, synthetic leather pants in a tight, stretchy fit offer elasticized waist for comfortable wear. Tapered leg with a finished hemline. Faux Leather: 67% rayon, 28% nylon, 5% spandex; Contrast trim: 90% polyester, 10% spandex. Machine wash, tumble dry. Imported. Measurements: Waist Measurement: 27 in Outseam: 40 in Inseam: 30 in Front Rise: 12 in Back Rise: 14 in Leg Opening: 10 in Product measurements were taken using size SM (US 4). Please note that measurements may vary by size.