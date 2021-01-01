Mac Mixing Medium Water Base. FULL DESCRIPTION Formulated to dilute and mix with M·A·C pigment, powder or liquid makeup. Used to create effects from sheer to opaque. Perfect to decorate the face or body. Mix with pigments and powders to create a number of custom shades and colours. It offers sheer, even coverage and long-wearing attributes. Use to create custom colour or to thin down heavier foundations such as M·A·C Full Coverage Foundation. Otherwise, use alone to give the skin a satin glow. KEY CLAIMS AND BENEFITS Customizable Dermatologist tested Opthalmologist tested Non-acnegenic For all skin types USAGE Add powder and/or liquid pigments directly to Face and Body Mixing Medium or into bottle. Mix by shaking bottle or using spatula or blending device to ensure even and consistent colour and application. Apply with fingers, sponge or brush. Ingredients: Water\Aqua\Eau, Dimethicone, Hydrogenated Polyisobutene, Butylene Glycol, Pvp/Hexadecene Copolymer, Polyglyceryl-3 Diisostearate, Ethylhexyl Hydroxystearate, Phenyl Trimethicone, Tea-Stearate, Vp/Eicosene Copolymer, Stearic Acid, Tocopherol, Tocopheryl Acetate, Fusanus Spicatus Wood Oil, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange), Xanthan Gum, Polysorbate 20, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Trimethylsiloxysilicate, Cetyl Alcohol, Disodium Edta, Chlorphenesin, Phenoxyethanol