Mixtape Vintage 1979 Retro Cassette Tape 42nd Birthday Tote Bag

A Vintage Limited Edition design for a Grandpa, dad, Grandma or mom born in 1979 turning 42 Years Old. For fans of the 1970's, 1980's and 1990's. A great idea for those that loved the 70's 80's and 90's. For Music fans that remember the mixtape era. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.