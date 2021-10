A Vintage Limited Edition design those born in 1985 turning 36 Years Old. For fans of the 1980's and 1990's. A great idea for those that loved the 70's 80's and 90's. For Music fans that remember the mixtape era. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.