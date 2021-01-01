Michael Kors MK6950 - Chronograph Watch

Michael Kors is a world-renowned, award-winning designer of luxury style and ready-to-wear accessories. This Michael Kors Parker MK6950 - Chronograph Watch will add the perfect, clean finish to your ensemble. Sleek-and-chic canvas band watch is trimmed with sparkling pavÃ© stones for an elegant, uptown sensibility. Timepiece features a tachymeter scale and chronograph mechanism for measuring time over distance. Two-toned logo-print canvas strap with adjustable buckle closure. Stainless steel round case with rose-gold detail. White tone dial with Arabic numerals and pavÃ© index markers. Three hand quartz with chronograph movement. Water resistance up to 5 ATM/50 meters. Gift box included. Imported. Measurements: Case Width: 39 mm