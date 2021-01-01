MKF Collection by Mia K. Women's Crossbodies - Burgundy Turn-Lock Kianna Cell Phone Crossbody Bag

Burgundy Turn-Lock Kianna Cell Phone Crossbody Bag. Streamline your essential stashing in this chic crossbody bag crafted with smooth faux-leather and a designated cell phone compartment for a hands-free way to keep what you need at your side.Note: Alternate image is for reference and does not reflect actual color of this product.This bag is part of the MKF Collection by Mia K. and has no association with Mia Farrow5.2'' W x 7'' H x 1'' D13'' shoulder dropMan-madeLinedTurn lock closureInterior: two compartments with center zip pocketCompatible with iPhone Plus (and smaller) modelsImported