MKF Collection by Mia K. Women's Hobos - Dark Gray Leopard Convertible Hobo

Dark Gray Leopard Convertible Hobo. Carry all your essentials in style with this modern, roomy hobo. Luxurious goldtone hardware and leopard-print side detailing combine with the comfort of a removable, adjustable strap to ensure this will be your go-to bag whether in the office or out on the town.This bag is part of the MKF Collection by Mia K. and has no association with Mia Farrow15'' W x 12'' H x 6'' D11'' shoulder drop24'' max. strap dropMan-made / goldtone base metalLinedZip closureInterior: two zip and two slip pocketsExterior: three zip pocketsRemovable and adjustable shoulder strapImported