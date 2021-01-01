MKF Collection by Mia K. Women's Satchels Pink - Pink & Black Gingham Gabriella Tote & Wallet

Pink & Black Gingham Gabriella Tote & Wallet. Accessorize in style with this go-to tote boasting a bold color block gingham exterior. Keep your essentials secure inside the spacious compartment of the tote and organize your cards and cash with the matching wallet.Note: Alternate image is for reference and does not reflect actual color of this product.This bag is part of the MKF Collection by Mia K. and has no association with Mia FarrowIncludes tote and wallet (two pieces total)Tote: 13'' W x 11'' H x 5'' DTote: 7'' handle dropTote: 48'' max. strap lengthMan-madeLinedZip closureStandard wallet pocketsInterior: two zip and two slip pocketsExterior one zip pocketsRemovable MKF charmMetal feetDetachable and adjustable crossbody strapImported