MKF Collection by Mia K. Women's Totebags - Gray & Black Signature Scalloped Tote

Gray & Black Signature Scalloped Tote. Accessorize in functional fashion with this signature tote boasting glamorous goldtone hardware and two carrying options for stylishly portable storage that adapts to your ever-changing needs.This bag is part of the MKF Collection by Mia K. and has no association with Mia Farrow16'' W x 10'' H x 4.5'' D6'' handle drop50'' max. strap dropOuter: man-madeLining: fabricZip closureTwo compartmentsInterior: one zip pocket and two slip pocketsExterior: two zip pocketsRemovable goldtone logo key chainRemovable and adjustable shoulder strapMetal feetImported