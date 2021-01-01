MKF Collection by Mia K. Women's Totebags Navy - Navy Textured Kristal M Signature Tote

Navy Textured Kristal M Signature Tote. Accessorize in style with the signature design of this tote bag showcasing a faux leather upper and goldtone hardware. A spacious interior boasts multiple compartments to keep your essentials organized. Note: Alternate image is for reference and does not reflect actual color of this product.This bag is part of the MKF Collection by Mia K. and has no association with Mia Farrow15'' W x 11'' H x 5'' D8.5'' handle drop50'' strap dropMan-madeZip closureInterior: two zip and two slip pocketsExterior: one zip and two slip pocketsRemovable / adjustable shoulder strapImported