You are a mixed martial artist or MMA fan and looking for a new design which refers to your job or hobby? Then this mixed martial arts product might be a great choice for you. This mixed martial arts design says: "MMA Deutschland Vollkontakt". A great design for a mixed martial artist or MMA fan. This premium t-shirt is made of lightweight fine jersey fabric Fit: Men’s fit runs small, size up for a looser fit. Women’s fit is true to size, order usual size.