*This mid-height waterproof hiker blazes a new trail to outdoor comfort *Nubuck leather upper with mesh collar trim *M Select™ DRY waterproof breathable treatment keeps the elements outside *Lace-up closure *Breathable mesh lining *FIT. ECO blended EVA contoured footbed with organic odor control *Molded nylon arch shank *EVA midsole for stability and comfort *Vibram® sole for multi-activity traction