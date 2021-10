Black Dual-Lightning Headphone Extension Cable. Charge and listen to music on the go with this dual output headphone extension cable.1.38'' W x 0.59'' H x 4.72'' DCompatible with iPhone 7/8, iPhone 7 Plus/8 Plus, iPhone X/XR and iPhone XS/XS MaxSupports iOS 10 or more4-in-1 call & music & wire control & chargeImported