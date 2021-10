Christian Louboutin's 'Mocalaureat' loafers pay tribute to the classic penny shoe, but in the brand's characteristically playful way. Expertly made in Italy from smooth navy leather, they're "tattooed" with a contrasting white print that mimics topstitching. The soles are lacquered in the iconic red hue. Shown here with: [Proenza Schouler Blazer id1202817], [Proenza Schouler Pants id1202820], [Helmut Lang Top id1150823], [Khaite Clutch id1189288].