Get cozy in a mock neck pullover sweater with a relaxed fit for trendy style. - Mock neck- Long dolman sleeves- Pullover style- Solid color - Shaker stitch knit construction- Ribbed knit trim- Approx. 22" length (size S)- ImportedThis item cannot be shipped to Canada. This item cannot be shipped to Canada. Model's stats for sizing:. Height: 5'10". Bust: 34". Waist: 24". Hips: 35" Model is wearing size S. Machine wash 72% acrylic, 28% cotton