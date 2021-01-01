Lafayette 148 New York Mockneck Cashmere Sweater

Crafted of luxurious cashmere, this chic sweater features a stylish mock neckline and short sleeves. Mockneck Short sleeves Pullover styling Rib-knit trim Cashmere Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 25" from shoulder to hem Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Named after its original address, Lafayette 148 New York was founded in 1996 with the intention to create an inclusive line of beautifully crafted clothing for women. The labels sophisticated designs are a result of top-of-the-line fabrics, clean silhouettes and superior craftsmanship. Designer Lifestyle - Lafayette 148 > Lafayette 148 New York > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Lafayette 148 New York. Color: Ember Orange. Size: XL.