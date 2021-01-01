Mod 102 Backpack In Heritage Brown

Mod 102 - DUST Men\'s Backpack We wanted to make a model of backpack to accompany travellers wherever they want to go. Our wish was to make something that was much more than a practical object, something that reflected the most intimate sense of the journey to represent a real way of life. The traveller with his leather backpack filled with experience and time spent in the world. Your companion in all your adventures, faithful and unique for life. Made with 2.4 mm thick genuine Tuscan Vegetable-Tanned Leather (the best in the world), it is reinforced with 10 rivets. The backpack is stitched entirely with COATS thread, the best available in the market Men\'s Leather Backpack, Practical, Beautiful and Spacious The large internal space in the Model 102 men\'s leather backpack allows you to carry a MacBook Pro or any other 15-inch device. The large internal space also allows you to carry A4-sized paper documents and much more. Plus, you can use the large outside pocket on the front side of the backpack. The backpack has also been designed to be carried as hand baggage on a plane. The backpack will be delivered along with the Certificate of Authenticity for the Tuscan Vegetable-Tanned Leather. Handmade by craftsmen