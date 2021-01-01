Mod 134 Messenger Bag In Cuoio Havana

Why not give a girl a classic item? For young women who do not want to conform to the adult world but cannot resist the retro charm. Fine tastes, an eye for accessories of a certain value and a lot of vitality. These characteristics are important for DUST, and so we have designed the perfect solution for you! A bag for a young woman who loves the retro style, revisited and rejuvenated in olive green that makes this classic accessory bolder and more youthful. The old school bag is now an exquisitely charming piece, elegant and perfect for young women who are studying. Suitable for any occasion, ideal for daily use. All the while remaining comfortable, flexible and resistant. This bag is the answer to what you are, to what you love.