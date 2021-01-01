Yellow gold-tone stainless steel case with a stainless steel mesh bracelet. Fixed yellow gold-tone bezel. Silver dial with yellow gold-tone hands and index hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 32 mm. Case thickness: 7 mm. Band width: 12 mm. Slide through clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Casual watch style. MVMT MOD Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch FB01-SG.