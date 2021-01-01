MANGO - Modal shirt dress dark navy - 6 - Women

Modal-blend fabric, Textured fabric, Flowy fabric, Shirt-style, Midi design, Straight design, Classic collar, Short sleeve, Dropped shoulder seams, Chest pocket with flap, Drawstring waist, Side slit hem, Button fastening on the front section, Mother pearl effect buttons, The garments labelled as Committed are products that have been produced using sustainable fibers or processes, reducing their environmental impact. Mango's goal is to support the implementation of practices more committed to the environment, and therefore increase the number of sustainable garments in the collection.