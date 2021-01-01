Movado Modern 47 Navy Dial Ladies 35 mm Watch 0607390

Rose gold PVD stainless steel case with a navy (calfskin) leather strap. Fixed rose gold PVD bezel. Navy dial with rose gold-tone hands. No markers. The Movado dot appears at the 12 o'clock position. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 35 mm. Band width: 18 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Movado Modern 47 Navy Dial Ladies Watch 0607390.