Grey PVD stainless steel case with a navy (calfskin) leather strap. Fixed grey PVD bezel. Blue museum dial with grey hands. No markers. The Movado dot appears at the 12 o'clock position. Dial Type: Analog. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 35 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: hour, minute. Modern 47 Ultra Slim Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Movado Modern 47 Ultra Slim Quartz Blue Museum Dial Ladies Watch 0607341.