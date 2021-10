Heidi Daus "Modern Masterpiece" Doorknocker Earrings Showcase a display of bold, modern style when you style outfits with these gallery-glamorous earrings. Approx. 1-1/2"L x 1-1/4"W Bronzetone; oxidized, textured finish Clip-on or pierced with omega backs Made in China Manufacturer's lifetime limited warranty Crystal Information This piece contains black diamond-color and gray crystals; carnelian-color, blue and turquoise-color glass stones