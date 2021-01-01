From heidi daus

Heidi Daus "Modern Masterpiece" Hinged Cuff Bracelet - Coral/Blue - Small

$93.30 on sale
($157.75 save 41%)
In stock
Buy at hsn

Description

Heidi Daus "Modern Masterpiece" Hinged Cuff Bracelet Showcase a display of bold, modern style when you style outfits with this gallery-glamorous bracelet. Small approx. 6-3/4"L x 5/8"W; fits 6-1/4" to 6-3/4" wrist Large approx. 7-1/4"L x 5/8"W; fits 6-3/4" to 7-1/4" wrist Bronzetone; oxidized, textured finish Hinged Made in China Manufacturer's lifetime limited warranty Crystal Information This piece contains black diamond-color, clear and gray crystals; carnelian-color cabochon; cream-color resin beads

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com