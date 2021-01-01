Modern Medley Hadley-Satchel

This is the Vera Bradley Hadley Satchel in the Modern Medley pattern. Yes, satchels are very in vogue right now, but they don't have to be heavy or hard to get in! This new satchel is very soft, extremely light weight, and opens wide for easy access to all your necessities. It is designed for both hands free movement and as a handbag option with the adjustable crossbody/shoulder strap, or the rolled top handles for carrying anyway you are comfortable. Top zip closure, and a hidden zip pocket on the front of the bag perfect for phone and keys. Inside is a beautiful coordinating poly satin lining, with a zip pocket and two slip pockets (one with a charger pocket inside). Adjustable removeable crossbody/shoulder strap. Machine washable and fade resistant (hang to dry). Silver tone hardware. Click on "Mimi's Gift Gallery" on this page to find other bags and accessories in the Modern Medley pattern. Dimensions: 12" wide x 10" high x 5.5" deep with 42 inch adjustable removable strap, and a 4" double handle drop.