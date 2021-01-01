Vilhelm Parfumerie Modest Mimosa Eau de Parfum

A LATE BLOOMER. A burst of optimistic yellow amid a sea of green. Gardeners know this: mimosa is a study in opposites existing simultaneously and seamlessly. When approached with patience and constance, it yields its golden treasure here neroli and carrot unveil mimosa coeur and violet supported by salted musk and white leather. It's a flower that needs time to be discovered it grows on you, literally. It doesn't need to show off, it just is- Jan Vilhelm Ahlgren. Made in France. TOP NOTES Neroli Carrot HEART NOTES Mimosa Violet BASE NOTES Musk Leather. Fragrances - Euro Parfums > Vilhelm Parfumerie > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Vilhelm Parfumerie. Size: 3.4-5.0 oz.