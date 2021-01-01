Moin Ihr Spacken Flat German Saying "Welcome" T-Shirt

This Moin Ihr Spacken flat German saying welcome design for home lovers of North German is a real eye-catcher. Make your next holiday on the flat German Baltic Sea or North Sea coast a great experience full of charm with dialect. The Moin Ihr Spacken flat German saying "Welcome" design is a North German gift idea for fans of flat German sayings for birthdays or Christmas. Ideal for people with home in Hamburg, Bremen, Kiel, Oldenburg or Stralsund. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem